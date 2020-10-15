Sixth-grade class at Aspen Country Day under quarantine

Aspen Country Day School campus on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

A single presumptive case of COVID-19 among the sixth-grade class at Aspen Country Day School has resulted in quarantining its students and teachers.

Thirty students and three teachers learned Tuesday evening that one person in their group had been exposed to another person who had tested positive for the coronavirus, said Carolyn Hines, the K-8 school’s director of communications.

“The individual in question was never symptomatic while present on campus, and has not been on campus since the middle of last week,” said an email Josh Wolman, head of school, sent to parents, students, staff and teachers early Tuesday night. “However, according to guidelines from Pitkin County and the Centers for Disease Control, this person met the criteria for exposure to COVID-19. We will not be identifying this person out of respect for privacy, and we ask firmly that everyone refrain from gossip and speculation.”

They began quarantine Wednesday that ends Oct. 21. After that is fall break, with a scheduled return to in-person learning Oct. 26, Hines said.

Aspen Country Day, which has 284 students, has been fully open for seven weeks, with each grade-level its own cohort. Twenty to 30 of those students have chosen to learn from home at this time, Hines said.

This is the first time the school has had to shift to online learning for any students since reopening. Country Day also was the second Aspen school this week to quarantine a portion of its students and faculty because of the coronavirus.

Four adults and 11 children at the Aspen School District’s Cottage also were put into quarantine Wednesday as a result of a person at the preschool testing positive for the virus. The district advised those under quarantine — people exposed to the infected person — to stay home for 14 days.

Pitkin County Public Health has been working with both the public and private schools during the pandemic and doing contact tracing in the event of a positive case.

“All Sixth Grade families will be exercising an extra level of caution, which public health officials refer to as a ‘symptom watch,’” Wolman’s email said. “Families must pay extra attention to any possible health changes. The quarantine directive also means that students must refrain from any socializing outside their own household.”

The email noted that quarantined kids should have “no playdates, sleepovers, study sessions, organized sports, or group activities — that is, no in-person contact with others outside their household. Quarantined individuals must remain at home and should not travel before Oct. 22. However, individuals who remain symptom free throughout the duration of the quarantine may resume normal COVID-safe activities Oct. 22 unless otherwise notified.”

