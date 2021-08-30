Six candidates vying for three Aspen school board seats
Mail-in ballots go out in October
Six local candidates are slated to compete for three seats on the Aspen School District Board of Education this fall, according to the district’s designated election official Eliza Robison.
Current school board president Suzy Zimet will be one of the names on the ballot this fall, alongside Anna Zane, John Galambos, Lawrence Butler, Stacey Weiss and Christa Gieszl, Robison wrote in an email.
Three spots on the board — those of Zimet, Susan Marolt and Dwayne Romero — are up for grabs.
Marolt is term-limited and cannot run again; Romero, who was appointed to the board in 2016 and elected to a full term in 2017, will not be running for reelection.
Members Jonathan Nickell and Katy Frisch both have two more years on their current terms.
Each open seat is for a four-year term on the board; meetings occur twice per month throughout the school year and often communicate with district administration, staff and members of the district community.
Pitkin County will distribute mail-in ballots to all active, registered voters Oct. 8, according to the county election website; ballots can be returned by mail, at local drop-off boxes or at the polls on Election Day, Nov. 2.
Winning candidates will take their oath of office around Dec. 3, according to Colorado Association of School Board election timeline Robison emailed.
The board will hold an officer election and reorganization meeting to determine which members serve as which offices (president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer are among the roles) around Dec. 9, the timeline states.
To register to vote, visit pitkinvotes.com/voter-resources.
