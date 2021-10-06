Six candidates to face off in Aspen School Board forum on Oct. 14

On Oct. 14, the six candidates vying for the three open seats on the Aspen School District Board of Education will discuss their reasons for running and defend their ideals during a forum from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Aspen District Theater.

Organized by local media organizations — The Aspen Times, the Aspen Daily News, Aspen Public Radio and Grassroots TV — the evening will offer candidates two-minute opening and closing statements, with a Q&A format filling out the remaining 90 minutes, with topics ranging from ideas on leadership to specific topics relevant to the district.

“We think it’s a wonderful learning opportunity for the kids and the community to get to know their candidates,” said ASD Superintendent David Baugh.

Susie Zimet, who served as school board president during her previous term, is seeking re-election. The other two seats will be left vacant by Susan Marolt, who was term-limited, and Dwayne Romero, who is not seeking re-election. Anna Zane, Christa Gieszl, John Galambos, Larry Butler and Stacey Weiss round out the field.

Jonathan Nickell and Katy Frisch, the two most recent school board members, have two more years to serve on their terms.





The Oct. 14 forum will be broadcast via Grassroots TV and on grassrootstv.org, and a small audience will be permitted on site, with proof of vaccination and masks, per the school district guidelines.

Per the Pitkin County website, mail-in ballots will be mailed to registered voters Friday, and votes — whether returned via drop boxes, mail or at the polls on Election Day — must be received by Nov. 2. The three winning candidates will take an oath of office in early December.