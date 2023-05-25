Six Aspen High School senior athletes recognized at college signing ceremony

Aspen High School senior Michaela Kenny, center, poses for a photo with her family during a college signing event on Thursday, May 25, 2023, inside the AHS gymnasium. Kenny is headed to Fairfield University for cross country.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen High School recognized six graduating senior athletes on Thursday with a signing ceremony inside the AHS gymnasium.

Elsie Weiss, Nate Thomas, Eske Roennau, Riley MacArthur, Michaela Kenny and Gavin Gianneschi all put pen to paper — it was mostly symbolic as official letters had likely long been signed — next to family members, coaches and a portion of the AHS student body.

Led by athletic director John Castrese, the roughly 45-minute event allowed the students to share stories from their journey through high school to becoming a college athlete.

Here is a quick look at each of the six athletes and where they are going:

Elsie Weiss





Weiss is headed to the University of Alaska Fairbanks for cross-country skiing. Her older brother, Anders Weiss, skis for Montana State. Elsie Weiss has long been a standout skier for both AHS and the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.

Nate Thomas

Thomas will attend Colorado School of Mines where he will join its Division II football program. A multi-sport standout since his freshman season, Thomas really excelled in football, where he was at least the part-time starting quarterback much of his AHS career.

Eske Roennau

Another cross-country skier, Roennau will race for Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. Much like Weiss, he’s long been a standout for both AHS and AVSC and was also a runner for the Skiers.

Riley MacArthur

MacArthur is headed to San Diego State University for dancing. Like so many of her teammates, she leaves AHS with an unmatched resume as the Skiers won two state championships and this past season a national championship during her tenure.

Michaela Kenny

After originally planning to play lacrosse in college, Kenny finds herself headed to Fairfield University in Connecticut to run cross country. Also a talented cross-country skier, Kenny is following in the footsteps of her older sister, Kylie Kenny, who plays collegiate lacrosse at Duke after transferring from University of Denver.

Gavin Gianneschi

Despite tearing his knee ahead of his senior season, Gianneschi healed up and did enough on the field that he will head to Howard Community College in Maryland to play lacrosse.

acolbert@aspentimes.com

Aspen High School senior Riley MacArthur, center, poses for a photo with her coaches Maddy Miller, right, and Gioia Bartalo during a college signing event on Thursday inside the AHS gymnasium. MacArthur is headed to San Diego State for dance.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen High School senior Nate Thomas chats after a college signing event on Thursday inside the AHS gymnasium. Thomas is headed to Colorado School of Mines for football.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen High School Athletic Director John Castrese pumps up the students prior to a college athletics signing event for six seniors on Thursday inside the AHS gymnasium.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen High School senior Eske Roennau, third from right, poses for a photo with his family during a college signing event on Thursday inside the AHS gymnasium. Roennau will cross-country ski for Bates College.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen High School senior Gavin Gianneschi, second from left, poses for a photo with his parents, as well as boys lacrosse coach Tommy Cox, middle right, during a college signing event on Thursday inside the AHS gymnasium. Gianneschi will play lacrosse at Howard Community College.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times