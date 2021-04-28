Siri and Emily Bassion complete perfect ski season
Snowmass kids log 152 days on the slopes
Snowmass Village kids Siri and Emily Bassion successfully logged a perfect season this winter, logging total 152 days of skiing from opening day Nov. 25 to closing day April 25.
The Aspen Elementary School students (Siri, 9, is in fourth grade; Emily, 7, is in second grade) spent most of their time at Snowmass, where they would ski laps after school on weekdays.
The sisters were the subject of the March local spotlight in the Snowmass Sun.
