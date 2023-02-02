 Silver Queen Gondola temporarily closed | AspenTimes.com
Silver Queen Gondola temporarily closed

Staff report

The Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain is currently closed. Mechanics are looking into it now and more information will come in the next hour, Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of communications said.

This story will be updated.

