Silver Queen Gondola temporarily closed
Staff report
The Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain is currently closed. Mechanics are looking into it now and more information will come in the next hour, Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of communications said.
This story will be updated.
