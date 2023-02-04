Silver Queen Gondola will open Sunday morning

Update: Silver Queen Gondola will be open Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

Saturday afternoon, the Silver Queen Gondola on Aspen Mountain experienced mechanical issues similar to the issues that shut down the gondola on Thursday, according to a press release from Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of communications.

“Crews cleared the line of any passengers and arranged transportation for any foot passengers or non-skiing employees at the top of the mountain. The lift maintenance team will assess the issue and begin working immediately to resolve it,” the release stated.

If there is going to be an extended period of closure, Skico will provide updates as quickly as possible.