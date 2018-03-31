Tweet All About It: Signs of Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those ethat are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sundays page A2.

"I'll be honest, my delightful hosts are not going to be that delightful when I refuse to leave at the end of the week..! This place though..! #aspen #skilife" — @DivorceAdviser

"I'm trying to figure out if these mountains are literally breathtaking, or I'm suffering from altitude sickness. #Aspen" —@CharlesSciascia

"You know you're in Aspen when #1… They sell mini bottles of champagne in the cafeteria… #skiing #aspen #bluebirdday' —@kamoore63

"@JimCarrey It's just like you left it! I'm talking about a little place called Aspen. #aspen #IOU'" — @MikeTrehy

"Just had fabulous, memorable chef's table dinner at pop-up restaurant #Tanukitogo. Two private chefs in #Aspen making a go of it. Go there before it disappears. #foodie" — @DougRediker

"Thrilled to be back where #sexy people and epic #nature play—#Aspen! @AspenSnowmass #defyordinary!" — @FaithFreed