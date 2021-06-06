Signal replacement begins Monday on Highways 82 and 133 in Glenwood and Carbondale

The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Casper Electric are slated to begin a signal replacement project on today in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.

Traffic impacts should be anticipated at times for the next several months on Colorado Highway 82/Grand Avenue at 11th Street and 14th streets in Glenwood Springs, and on Colorado 133 at Meadowood Drive and Village Road in Carbondale, CDOT advises in a news release.

Signals at those highway intersections are outdated and need to be replaced, CDOT said in the release.

In Glenwood Springs, there will be times when parts of 11th and 14th streets will be closed, but the intersections with Grand Avenue will remain open. Limited turn-lane closures will also be in effect at times.

The work is to include the removal and installation of traffic signal equipment, poles, mast arms, pedestrian push buttons, signing and vehicle detection upgrades, according to the release.

Crews will also be installing 16 new curb ramps, in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Public Right of Way Accessibility Guidelines requirements, the release explains.

Hours of operation will generally be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with occasional overnight work Sunday through Thursday.

At Highway 133 and Village Road in Carbondale, expect mostly night work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, with occasional day work.

“Motorists should plan for single-lane closures on side streets, CDOT advised.

The Glenwood Springs signal work is anticipated to be complete in November, and in Carbondale completion is expected by December, according to the release.