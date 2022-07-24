Sights, sounds and flavors to combine at TACAW’s ‘Dinner and Movie(s)’

A still from the film "Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives," which shows at The Arts Campus at Willits on July 30.

The Arts Campus at Willits has “itinerant cinema” on the menu Saturday for a “Dinner and Movie(s)” event that embraces a tradition in Thai film of “cinema that takes place out in unexpected places,” according to TACAW’s executive director Ryan Honey.

TACAW will screen two critically praised films by Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, with a three-course dinner from Epicure Catering making for a particularly savory intermission. Julia and Allen Domingos’ Epicure also operates Tabl, an in-house cafe at TACAW that adds the culinary arts to the creative offerings on campus.

The event is the result of a partnership among TACAW in Basalt, the Aspen Art Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.

It ties in with the Aspen Art Museum’s Mountain/Time exhibition that features a selection of curated, immersive video works. The exhibition is accompanied by special events that include the TACAW screenings and, fittingly, another “Itinerant Cinema” event by Korakrit Arunanondchai and Alex Gvojic in an aspen grove on Aug. 4

“The opportunity to, in our valley, to have such a deep dive with these artists is incredible,” Honey said. “It’s not just a one-and-done, but there’s multiple opportunities to experience the art to understand the motivations behind it and the inspiration for it.”





A $100 dinner-and-a-movie pass grants ticket holders access to both screenings and the meal in between; individual tickets for the film screenings (sans dinner) are $10 per seat per movie.

First on the docket: “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives,” a subtitled film that explores life, death and reincarnation as it follows its titular character (played by Thanapat Saisaymar) through his final days. It was the first Thai language film to win the Palme D’Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010; it screens at 3 p.m. Saturday at TACAW. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

The dinner will run from 5-6:45 p.m. The meal, befitting the films, will feature Thai cuisine, Honey said. The menu will be set based on what locally sourced ingredients are available.

Then, it’s back to the theater for “Memoria,” an English language film about a Scottish woman (played by Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton) living in Colombia who hears a loud “bang” at daybreak and experiences a mysterious sensory syndrome as she sets out in pursuit of answers. “Memoria” won the Prix du Jury at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. For this week’s event, it screens at 7 p.m. at TACAW. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Attendees should expect an immersive, sensory experience whether they’re just swinging by for one of the showings on the big screen — Honey estimates its one of the largest in the area — or making a marathon out of the viewing and dining event that stretches nearly nine hours from start to finish. TACAW expects most dinner-goers to attend either the afternoon or the evening film with their meal, but people are also welcome to sandwich the dinner with both screenings, Honey said.

“I know, visually, they’re both going to be stunning,” Honey said. “I mean, that’s just a given for (Weerasethakul’s) work. … To be immersed in that visual experience with our sound system, I think it’s gonna be a pretty exciting way to experience these movies.”