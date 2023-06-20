Short-term rentals banned in the most remote parts of Pitkin County

The Pitkin County commissioners are scheduled in June to finalize a prohibition on STRs in the rural remote zone.

Pitkin County/Courtesy image

Vacationers will no longer find short-term rental listings in the farthest reaches of rural Pitkin County — at least not legally.

The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners on June 14 voted 3-1 to prohibit STRs in the rural remote zone of the county. Commissioner Steve Child recused himself, citing his residence in the rural remote zone as reason to sit out of the vote.

The ordinance banning rural remote STRs officially takes effect in about a month, but de facto it is effective immediately as no STR license applications could be accepted within that time frame, said assistant county attorney Richard Neiley.

For each day of operation as a short-term rental without a license, the violation would result in a $1,000 fine. If the property owners continues renting out the property, the county would likely seek court intervention, he said.

“We just need to know from neighbors and neighborhoods if they see activity that is of concern or question that they contact Pitkin County, and we have a department of community development that can help us evaluate those complaints and concerns,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said. “And I encourage people whose neighborhoods are getting disturbed by unlicensed short-term rentals or if they’re just wondering whether the person has a license (to reach out to the county).”

County staff and the commissioners have said they only know of three properties either currently being advertised as STRs within the zone or that have applied for a license, but the proponents of the ban say prohibiting STRs will protect the integrity of the rural remote zone.

And although she brought up enforcement during the discussion, Clapper disagreed with the ordinance, saying she prefers to consider applications on a case-by-case basis.

“I have not changed my position on this. I know where it’s headed anyway. I think that because we have such limited opportunities for short-term rentals or rural remote … they should be evaluated on their own merit,” Clapper said. “I just don’t want to deny the public the opportunity to see us do that.”

And Commissioner Chair Francie Jacober said she understood her position, but the number of constituents who reached out to her influenced her vote.

“I appreciate your perspective, Patti, and I really respect it. And you know how I feel about STRs and most of Pitkin County — I think they are appropriate in much of unincorporated Pitkin County,” she said. “But I have seen so many comments from so many people requesting that we do not allow short-term rentals (in rural remote), and I’m willing to bend in this regard.”

During the public comment period, City of Aspen Mayor Pro-Tem John Doyle stopped by the county building to express support of the ban.

Pitkin County land-use code defines the intent of rural remote zoning as:

“The RR (Rural/Remote) zone district is intended to: (i) conserve and protect the natural environment and its resources, while allowing for limited recreational uses and limited residential development, (ii) preserve the small scale, low-density backcountry character and lifestyle, (iii) retain undeveloped areas, and (iv) allow for the transfer of development rights to areas that are more appropriate for development. This district accommodates only small new structures and very limited types of development.”

The county first implemented STR regulation in June 2022. Neiley said the commissioners had asked for staff to bring an ordinance prohibiting STRs in the rural remote zone to the board for consideration.