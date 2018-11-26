Shining Stars annual toy drive underway; locations around Roaring Fork Valley

The annual Shining Stars Foundation toy drive is underway and there are a number of drop-off locations in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Donations of unwrapped gift cards and new toys for children are accepted, and the toys will be given out at the annual holiday party when children in the Shining Stars programs, as well as their siblings, pick out toys to take home.

"The holiday party allows our families to come together and celebrate life, and the toys provide some relief for families under immense financial stress due to expensive medical treatments," said Cookie Ready, director of the Shining Stars' outreach programs. "For some children, these are the only gifts they will receive this holiday season."

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 21 at locations including: Alpine Bank in Aspen, Snowmass, the Aspen Buisness Center, Basalt, Carbondale; US Bank in Aspen, El Jebel and Glenwood; Aspen Eagles Club; Aspen Meadows; Aspen Elks Lodge; Forum Phi in Aspen, Basalt and Carbondale; Aspen Emporium and Flying Circus; Grand Hyatt Aspen; Aspen High School and Middle School; Heather's in Basalt; Inn at Aspen; The Aspen Times; Ritz Carlton; St. Regis; Tempranillo in Basalt; and D'Angelico Guitars in Aspen.

For more information, contact the Shining Stars Foundation at office@shiningstarsfoundation.org or 970-726-8009.