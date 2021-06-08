Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr. join Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day lineup

Gary Clark Jr. performing in 2018 at the Labor Day Experience. Aspen Times file



Sheryl Crow performing at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience in 2016. Aspen Times file



Jazz Aspen Snowmass has added blues rocker Gary Clark Jr. and pop singer Sheryl Crow to its Labor Day Experience lineup.

Both artists are making return appearances to the Jazz Aspen stage — Clark most recently at Labor Day 2018 and Crow at the June Experience 2016.

Rootsy singer-songwriter Larkin Poe also joined the lineup. Jazz Aspen announced the additions Tuesday.

Clark will open the festival on Friday, Sept. 3, on a double bill with rock band Kings of Leon.

Crow will co-headline with country star Eric Church on Sept. 4 with Poe opening.

The weekend will close on Sunday with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Nicks headlining, following country singer and Highwomen member Maren Morris and soul singer Yola.

“After the challenges of the last year, especially in the absence of live music, we are so grateful to be looking forward to the summer of 2021 with more optimism that we thought possible, even this last spring,” Jazz Aspen President and CEO Jim Horowitz said in the announcement. “We are ready to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of our 1991 launch and emerge from the shadows and musical silence with our many friends.”

Three-day Experience Passes are available now for $359.95 (plus fees), on sale at axs.com/jasaspen. Single day tickets are not yet available. Patron/VIP pass information is online at jasstore.org and 970-920-4996.

Jazz Aspen has not yet released details regarding capacity for the concerts in Snowmass Town Park, which numbered around 10,500 per day pre-pandemic.

“JAS has been working closely with county and state officials to develop a flexible operating plan that will follow COVID-19 health and safetly guidelines and will adapt to any changes in place at the time of the event,” the announcement states. “The JAS team is excited to welcome everyone back to Snowmass for a safe return to live outdoor music.”