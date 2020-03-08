SheJumps brings junior ski patrol days for girls to Aspen and Snowmass

In March and April, SheJumps and Aspen Skiing Co. are joining forces to teach girls all about mountain safety and first aid at Snowmass Ski area and Aspen Mountain.

During both full-day events, girls ages 12 to 17 will work with ski patrollers to learn about weather and avalanche basics, including prevention, equipment, search techniques and an avy dog demo; toboggan use; and other mountain safety and first aid skills.

Headed by SheJumps, a national nonprofit aimed at increasing participation of women and girls in outdoor activities through free to low-cost outdoor education, the Aspen-Snowmass “Wild Skills Junior Ski Patrol” events aim to teach participants survival and technical skills they need for on-mountain adventuring.

The first Wild Skills Junior Ski Patrol day will take place at Snowmass on March 21, and the second on Aspen Mountain on April 5. Both events are intended for intermediate to expert skiers and snowboarders. Tickets are $45.

If you are interested in learning more or signing up to volunteer for the Snowmass and Aspen junior ski patrol days, visit JSPSnowmass2020.eventbrite.com, or JSPAspen2020.eventbrite.com.