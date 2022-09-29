‘Sharing That Love’

Laura Angelini

Courtesy photo

An upcoming Creekside Concert to benefit the Aspen Camp School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing almost didn’t happen — were it not for a chance meeting between the camp’s volunteers and visiting Southern California singer Laura Angelini.

“I was in Aspen and was looking for the Windstar Foundation property,” she said. “I was wandering around, and I walked in (to the camp) because I saw the sign, and I was curious about what they do and needed directions. I had no idea I was going to be walking into the synchronicity of a future concert.”

She excitedly tells the story of intending to connect with the mission and vision of one of her longtime sources of inspiration, John Denver, and finding out that she could be of service to another Roaring Fork Valley institution.

“The Aspen Camp had pictures of John Denver having concerts there. They told me he had given so much back to the camp, and I mentioned that I’d love to do a concert there sometime. The rest is history,” she said.

Angelini is a Billboard Top 40 recording artist and philanthropist who prides herself on making a difference through music. Her first single, “Share That Love/What the World Needs Now Is Love,” recently reached No. 36 on the Billboard dance charts.





She also founded the ShareThatLove.org charitable foundation, which focuses on providing resources and awareness to help people and the environment. She is passionate about her philanthropic efforts, sharing her voice with local and global organizations around the world and will now bring those to Old Snowmass, in the style of concerts that Denver used to perform onsite, decades ago.

The concert benefits the Aspen Camp and School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in honor of Denver’s legacy and his long-running support of the camp. Serendipitously, Angelini’s upcoming CD features some of Denver’s songs, which she will be performing at the Oct. 2 show.

“I think this is a really great program, and they do so much for children and families,” she said.

The performance is also timed as a precursor performance to the John Denver tribute shows happening in Aspen the following weekend, Oct. 7-8.

The show will feature Angelini and friends. And, while she doesn’t want to reveal too many surprises about the afternoon benefit performance, she expressed delight that children and families will be involved, as many of the causes she supports through her music revolve around humanitarian efforts and helping children in need.

“I love to do as much as I can globally and locally. I go everywhere there is a need and a good cause,” she said.

She’ll be joined onstage by the children of the Aspen Noise Choir to perform one of her favorite Denver tunes, “I Want to Live.”

“It’s an amazing, diverse group of singers, and we have a special finale surprise in store for everyone. I love to introduce people to good works and take them on a journey to see how they can best help; so, this benefit concert with these singers and volunteers and beneficiaries is a perfect fit for the work that I do. And, I hope we raise a lot of money,” she said.

Admission is free for the fall fundraiser, but donations are encouraged. Angelini said the benefit is aligned with the spirit of Denver, both the performer and the individual.

“John was such a humanitarian and was truly ahead of his time,” she said.

She also said it won’t be a passive performance, with an afternoon of interaction between her and the attendees while she sings a mix of classic cover songs and some of her original recordings alongside an interpreter.

“I like to include everybody when I perform,” she said. “I want everyone to join me. This is going to be a very inclusive, uplifting, fun-loving show.”

If you go… What: Creekside Concert with Laura Angelini and friends When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 2 Where: Aspen Camp School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Cost: Free; donations are encouraged to benefit Aspen Camp School More info: aspencamp.org What: Creekside Concert with Laura Angelini and friends When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 2 Where: Aspen Camp School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Cost: Free; donations are encouraged to benefit Aspen Camp School More info: aspencamp.or What: Creekside Concert with Laura Angelini and friends When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 2 Where: Aspen Camp School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Cost: Free; donations are encouraged to benefit Aspen Camp School More info: aspencamp.org