Seven Coloradans come close to $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot

One number was all that separated seven Colorado lottery hopefuls from a near-record Mega Millions windfall Tuesday night as major winners in the state pocketed $170,000 in prizes.

The jackpot swelled to a monstrous $1.537 billion ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, which was ultimately won by a lucky ticket-holder in South Carolina. The ticket sold Tuesday is worth about $877.8 million in a lump-sum cash payment, which most winners choose to take, rather than collect the full amount in annual payments over three decades, the AP reported.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball: 5.

Players in the Centennial State didn't go to bed (or wake up) empty-handed, though: Forty Colorado players won $1,500, five have $10,000 prizes and two $30,000 tickets were sold.

The two big winners were purchased at a Safeway gas station in Littleton and a 7-Eleven convenience store on N. Sheridan Boulevard in Denver, according to the Colorado Lottery.

