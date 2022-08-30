September looms large for Snowmass Village events

Snowmass Village in the autumn lights up with fall colors and plenty of events.

Photo by Jeremy Swanson

Snowmass Village will have a busy September full of long-standing events, including the weekend’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience.

Other events on tap include the 20th Snowmass Wine Festival, the 47th Snowmass Balloon Festival and the return of mountain bike races and trail runs.

“September is a spectacular time to be in Snowmass,” said Rose Abello, tourism director, Snowmass Tourism, in a statement. “The views and weather are unparalleled, and the event lineup offers an incredible variety of one-of-a-kind experiences ranging from biking and running, to music, wine and balloons.”

Here’s the breakdown of what is happening in Snowmass this month:

— JAS Labor Day Experience, Sept. 2-4 — Three days of world-class performances on multiple stages, eclectic food and beverage vendors —

and much more. This weekend’s acts include Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Little Big Town, Zach Bryan, Patrick Droney and Marc Broussard. http://www.gosnowmass.com/event/jas-labor-day-experience/





St. Paul and the Broken Bones play Friday at the JAS Labor Day Experience.

Courtesy photo

— Collegiate CU MTB Races, Sept. 10-11 — The University of Colorado’s mountain bike team takes over Snowmass Ski Area for a weekend of elite, collegiate mountain biking amidst the stunning backdrop of changing aspen leaves. Events and competitions include short track, downhill and cross-country, with plenty of free spectating opportunities. http://www.GoSnowmass.com/event/cu-snowmass/

— Axes & Arms Walk, Sept. 11 — Join local first responders for a walk from Town Park Station to the Top of the Village, 956 feet, the highest number of feet that New York first-responders walked inside the first tower of The World Trade Center. Following the climb, return to Town Park to enjoy food, drinks, yard games and more, provided by Roaring Fork Fire Authority. The climb starts at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public; donations to the Axes and Arms Foundation are accepted and appreciated. http://www.GoSnowmass.com/event/axes-and-arms/

— Snowmass Balloon Festival, September 16-18 — The Snowmass Balloon Festival celebrates its 47th anniversary in 2022. The Rocky Mountain tradition features three days of 30-plus festive balloons launching into the air from 7 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. and a night glow from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. that Friday. The Snowmass Balloon Festival is held at Snowmass Town Park. http://www.GoSnowmass.com/event/snowmass-balloon-festival/

Balloons rise into the air during the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival on Sept. 12, 2021. The event returns to Snowmass Sept. 16-18

File photo

— Snowmass Wine Festival, Sept. 17 — Experience an afternoon of wine, food, sights and sounds at the Snowmass Wine Festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Snowmass Village. Returning for its 20th year, the festival kicks off with a four-course wine dinner at the Viceroy Snowmass on Sept. 16, with the main event, featuring wine from around the world under the tent at Snowmass Town Park, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 17. The festival welcomes celebrity chef Suzie Jimenez, who is pairing her creations with Mico Tequila & Seltzers. Advanced tickets are $115 per person. All proceeds are used for scholarships, local and international grants through Snowmass Rotary. http://www.gosnowmass.com/event/snowmass-wine-festival/

The Snowmass Wine Festival returns Sept. 17 for more autumn revelry.

File photo

— Golden Leaf Half Marathon, Sept. 17 — Chosen by Trail Runner magazine as one of “America’s 14 Most Scenic Races,” this classic trail-running race from Snowmass to Aspen is an annual sell-out that provides 980 feet of elevation gain and a 1,712-foot descent over its 13-plus miles. http://www.gosnowmass.com/event/golden-leaf-half-marathon/

The Golden Leaf Half Marathon tests runners’ legs and lungs, starting at Fanny Hill at Snowmass Ski Area and finishing at Koch Lumber Park in Aspen.

File photo

— VIDA MTB Series Flagship Clinic, Sept. 17-18 — Supported by YETI Cycles, YETI Cycles VIDA MTB Series presented by Shimano returns to Snowmass for the second of two clinics this summer. The VIDA MTB Series Flagship Clinics is a two-day, women’s-only mountain-bike clinic. The clinic provides women with the opportunity to increase their mountain-biking confidence, learn new skills and to connect with VIDA coaches on proper biking technique. http://www.gosnowmass.com/event/vida-mtb-series/

— Colorado High School Cycling League, Sept. 24-25 — The Colorado High School Cycling League returns to Snowmass for the third year to host cross-country mountain bike races for student-athletes from Colorado and New Mexico. The event is free, and open to the public. http://www.gosnowmass.com/event/high-school-cycling-league/