Sept. 1 news briefs: Water restrictions in effect, First Friday, storytelling event

City of Aspen water restrictions in effect

The city of Aspen stage 2 water shortage restrictions go into effect Tuesday for all city utility customers. The goal is to reduce water use by 15% to 20%.

Aspen City Council last week enacted the ordinance just after the U.S. Drought Monitor declared Pitkin County to be in “extreme drought conditions.”

There are several restrictions that will be in place for residents, commercial users and the city government, which include the following:

• Watering of any lawn, garden, landscaped area, tree, shrub or other plant is be prohibited from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Water every other day on an “odd-even” schedule, which means watering according to address number.

• There is no washing of sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios, or other paved areas.

• There is no refilling of swimming pools with water furnished by the city.

• There will be no non-commercial washing of privately owned cars, other motor vehicles, trailers or boats, except from a bucket, or a hose equipped with a positive shut-off nozzle.

• No new public or private landscaping installations are allowed.

• No new water connections are authorized; however, existing authorizations will be honored.

• Tier 3 and 4 water customers will have rate increases.

The city is taking an educational approach to the new restrictions, but will hand out tickets if warranted. A first offense brings a $500 fine and subsequent offenses may result in an additional $1,500 in fines, or the disconnection of water service.

For more information go to http://www.cityofaspen.com/drought.

Turn the page to community storytelling this month

A half-dozen local storytellers will share their “Climate of Love” experiences during the third annual Roaring Stories later this month.

The evening will showcase Roaring Fork Valley locals telling true tales onstage, directed by story master Alya Howe of Writ Large. New for 2020, the in-person venue at Rock Bottom Ranch will have smaller capacity to accommodate social distancing rules and is sold out. The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will be live-streamed for free on YouTube and broadcast on KDNK.

More information is available at http://www.aspencore.org.

September First Friday with Carbondale Arts

Carbondale Arts will present two exhibitions at “First Friday” on Sept. 4.

The organization also will host an outdoor artist talk with the exhibiting artists at 5:30 p.m. The R2 Gallery will be open until 7 p.m. on Friday, and can accommodate up to 10 visitors at a time.

Both exhibitions will be on display through Oct. 2 and a virtual tour is coming soon at http://www.carbondalearts.com