Seniors at Whitcomb Terrace thrive when liberated from the burdens of running a household

Positive energy permeates through Whitcomb Terrace, where residents encourage each other to attend art shows, go for walks outside, head to the theater or any other activity that piques their interests.

Older adults often assume that moving into a senior living community equates to a loss of independence, but the paradox is this environment often delivers more independence for seniors compared to what they had while maintaining their own residence.

In Aspen, senior living at Whitcomb Terrace feels more like a retreat where residents and staff truly enjoy each other’s company and have access to countless educational and cultural experiences in the community, all while living purposeful and active lives. The not-for-profit community, owned by Aspen Valley Hospital, has just 15 total residences, providing a family-like atmosphere that feels warm and welcoming for residents yet offers privacy and autonomy for those who want it.

Whitcomb Terrace Director Maggie Gerardi has worked at the community for 18 years. In that time, they have typically had limited space for new residents, which is why she said Whitcomb’s current openings present an exciting opportunity for folks “to claim a rare spot at Aspen’s premiere place to age well.”

“It’s understandable to want to stay in your home for as long as you can possibly make that work. However, we’ve observed there are benefits derived from giving the responsibilities of daily life over to a qualified and loving staff. Quality of life is naturally enhanced by social interaction, activity stimulation, and the relaxation that comes with having your daily needs met.” — Meredith Daniel, activities coordinator at Whitcomb Terrace

The Whitcomb Terrace staff is focused on helping residents thrive by remaining active in the community. Most staff members have been at Whitcomb for 10 to 25 years, providing residents with the comfort of seeing familiar faces every day and providing them with personal, trusted care.

Enhanced quality of life

As seniors age, living at home is often something that remains important. They’re surrounded by memories, but keeping up with various chores and daily tasks can become increasingly difficult.

Gerardi said many seniors feel that if they can manage on their own, why should they stop living at home? But that is precisely the time when seniors and their loved ones should start considering a senior living community — long before they think they “need” it.

“So often people move in, and love it so much that they wish they had made the transition years before. People don’t realize the negative impact loneliness and isolation have on one’s quality of life,” she said. “If people move in before they think they’re fully ready, they’ll end up thriving more than they were at home, and maintain that level of health longer.”

Those who want to maintain their privacy can absolutely do so, and thrive at Whitcomb, too. Not all residents want to participate in all of the activities or programs and that’s OK. They can maintain their personal freedom while also taking advantage of the services and amenities provided at Whitcomb Terrace, Gerardi said.

Meredith Daniel, activities coordinator at Whitcomb Terrace, said

determining when this transition is an appropriate choice for a family member or loved one, or even for yourself, is understandably hard.

“However, we’ve observed there are benefits derived from giving the responsibilities of daily life over to a qualified and loving team,” Daniel said. “Quality of life is naturally enhanced by social interaction, activity stimulation, and the relaxation that comes with having your daily needs met.”

Grateful relatives

“In 1960 mom came to ski bum in Aspen and worked for Drs. Whitcomb, Oden and Gould,” says daughter Lisa Prior, who returned home to Aspen when it was time for her mother, Sharon, to relinquish some of the burdens of living independently. “‘Dr. Whit’ was our family doctor so it’s really wonderful to feel his care living on in this way. Because Whitcomb Terrace is a small community, mom knitted right in with the other residents. The quality of care is so personal, everyone there has different aging issues, and the incredible staff are very responsive. There’s really nothing like it. Having mom at Whitcomb has erased the eldercare anxiety I’ve been living with for a few years now. And the icing on the cake is that my time with mom is not taken up with chores—we hang out or head out to experience all the things we love about the Roaring Fork Valley.”

A vibrant community

Whitcomb Terrace is a not-for-profit senior living community owned by Aspen Valley Hospital with just 15 total residences, providing a family-like atmosphere where residents and staff truly enjoy each other’s company and have access to countless educational and cultural experiences.

It’s fitting that in a place as exciting as Aspen, that a senior living community would offer its residents so much in the way of activities, social engagement, culture and great food. The positive energy permeates through the community, where residents encourage each other to attend art shows, go for walks outside, head to the theater or to any other activity that piques their interests.

“Residents get together daily to enjoy their shared interests, whether it’s through art, puzzles, bridge, Scrabble, movies, walking, music — they’re often creating their own experiences together,” Gerardi said.

With just 15 residents at maximum capacity, it really does create a family atmosphere — staff included. Residents have their private apartments, and they also have the ability to go out as often as they like, participating in the same activities they did before moving in.

“We provide a variety of opportunities for enrichment to encourage residents to remain active,” Gerardi said. “Residents are also able to maintain privacy and independence, continuing to participate in their own activities and programs in the community. We have amazing meals and staff who cares for residents like family. We also acknowledge some residents choose to keep the same routines and independence they had prior to moving in. We treat each resident as an individual.”

Staff member Natalie Ward Trecker said the residents really appreciate living in a place that isn’t full of strangers. They’re able to form lasting friendships, and because so many residents have lived in Aspen for a long time — or they have family here — they can also share their connection to this area with one another.

Gerardi seeks to inform the community of the rare openings at Whitcomb Terrace, where apartments have been recently renovated, and to acknowledge that the cost is more affordable than people might expect.

“We have four apartment styles, ranging from small studios to large one-bedroom units, with rates from $3,500 to $6,000 per month,” she said. “And that price is all-inclusive. It’s one rate for all of the services we provide, including meals, salon services and so much more.” Gerardi encourages potential residents to consider taking advantage of this unusual opportunity while it’s still available.