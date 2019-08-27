Section of Brush Creek closed for JAS Labor Day festival during the weekend

Workers start on geting the Snowmass Town Park softball fields ready for the annual JAS Labor Day Experience music festival on Aug. 26.

Maddie Vincent

With the JAS Labor Day Experience right around the corner, Snowmass town officials put out a traffic notice for the festival weekend.

From 5 p.m. Friday to about midnight Sunday, Brush Creek Road will be closed to accommodate event traffic from the Town Park Station parking lot to the Horse Ranch Road entrance.

A detour using Owl Creek Road and High Line Road will be available, and only local traffic will be allowed downhill of the Owl Creek and Brush Creek roads intersection, town officials said in a statement.

Snowmass Recreation Center guests will still have access to the center facilities, but are encouraged to use the bus over the Labor Day weekend.