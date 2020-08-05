Second suspect in Aspen bike thefts arrested

A second man wanted in connection with the theft of two high-end mountain bikes from downtown Aspen a month ago was arrested Tuesday at the Garfield County Jail.

Jonathan Brooks, 31, was caught on video apparently cutting a lock July 5 on a $5,000 Trek mountain bike that was secured behind the Wheeler Opera House, according to a warrantless-arrest affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

Later that same day, Brooks and another man — David Hietapelto — were caught on video behind Meat and Cheese Restaurant loading the Trek and a $6,000 Yeti mountain bike stolen the night of July 4 from in front of Kenichi into a truck belonging to Heietapelto, the warrant states.

Hietapelto, 39, of Glenwood Springs was arrested July 8 in Aspen. He appeared in district court on Monday and said he didn’t steal the bikes and had returned one of them.

Brooks, a transient who worked for Hietapelto, allegedly lived in the woods behind Lowe’s in Glenwood Springs, according to the affidavit. He was arrested for the Aspen theft at the Garfield County Jail and transported to Aspen. The reason for his Garfield arrest was not provided in court documents.

Brooks was charged with felony theft between $5,000 and $20,000 and ordered held Wednesday at the Pitkin County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.