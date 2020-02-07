Second phase of planning for new affordable housing in Aspen underway

Aspen is moving forward on its planning of another phase of affordable houses in Burlingame Ranch.

The city of Aspen is moving forward with the second phase of planning to build another 79 affordable housing units at Burlingame Ranch, a municipal government-developed residential subdivision across from Buttermilk.

Aspen City Council last week approved an $866,000 contract with Denver-based 359 Design for phase two of its work on the multi-million-dollar project.

“This large chunk of work takes us through design development and construction documents,” Chris Everson, the city’s affordable housing project manager, told council last week. “It’s 14 months of the heavy lifting portion.”

359 Design will take the city through state and local approvals, and have significant input on what modular manufacturer will be used for construction.

The city signed with 359 Design Team last June, with the first part of the contract consisting of $252,000 to conduct community outreach.

The team held several open houses last year and reached out to hundreds of locals about what they want to see for the third phase of Burlingame.

The development, which began in the mid-2000s, already has 177 units, which are occupied mostly by working families.

359 Design has incorporated last year’s public feedback into the schematic design for the project, which was completed at the end of 2019, according to Everson.

Staff has separately posted a request for proposals for an owner’s agent who will serve as a construction manager adviser for the project.

Proposals are due this month and a future request to hire a firm will come to Council in March, according to Everson.

He said the project team will be ready to begin construction next year.

“I’m excited about this,” said Councilman Ward Hauenstein, adding that he wants to tour the modular manufacturing facilities with the team. “I think that construction method is the best way to go.”

