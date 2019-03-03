Second avalanche closes I-70 near Copper Mountain on Sunday afternoon

An avalanche has closed Interstate 70 by Copper Mountain on Sunday in the Officers Gulch area.

A Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman said she did not believe it to be a large-scale avalanche, but Colorado State Patrol has tweeted there could be people trapped in it.

The CDOT spokeswoman said information is still coming in, and she could only confirm the road closure and add that CDOT hopes to reopen I-70 again soon.

The interstate is closed eastbound from Edwards (mile maker 163) to Summit County (MM203).

The avalanche comes after video of another avalanche in the same area Sunday morning was posted on social media by Brandon Ciullo.

With heavy snowfall throughout the weekend, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an avalanche warning for the northern and central mountains.