Seasonal changes starting for Aspen shuttles, parking

The city of Aspen will transition to its winter transit schedule starting Thursday, officials announced Monday.

Aspen free shuttle routes return to high-season schedule with extended hours, and the Cross Town and Galena Street shuttles return for the winter. The Galena Street shuttle will operate on a new route, picking up outside the Rio Grande parking garage.

The Highlands direct route will be Dec. 9 with continuous departures from Rubey Park and Aspen Highlands Village from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (after that departures are two times per hour).

Parking changes start Dec. 1 with winter parking rates in the core, and paid parking on Saturdays resumes Dec. 2. Also, there is no parking in the downtown core from 3 to 7 a.m. daily for snow removal.

Carpools of two or more adults may pick up a free carpool parking permit at the airport parking kiosk on weekdays between 6 and 11 a.m. Go to http://www.commuterconnect.net for help with locating carpool partners.

Punch passes and monthly passes are available for covered parking at the Rio Grande Parking Plaza.

Call 970-925-8484 for bus route and schedule information.