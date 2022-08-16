Season pass prices for 2022-23 unveiled by Aspen Skiing Co.

Skiers and snowboarders looking for the best deals on Aspen Skiing Co. season passes have until Sept. 16 before prices rise.

The best deals for season passes to ski and ride the four lift-serviced mountains in the Aspen area will be available for the next month.

The Aspen Skiing Co. announced Tuesday that its Premier Pass, which comes with unlimited skiing and no blackout dates, is now available for $1,699 to chamber members if it’s purchased by the super-early deadline of Sept. 16. Non-chamber members will be charged $2,599 for the same pass if it is bought by the same date. Chamber members are considered workers in the Roaring Fork Valley whose employers belong to their local chamber of commerce.

This year’s chamber rate for the Premier Pass through mid-September is $100 more than the $1,599 for the 2021-22 season, but $100 less than the same deal offered for the 2020-21 season.

Premier Passes for seniors are priced at $1,939, while children, teenagers and college students are charged $779. Premier Pass holders over 70 years old pay $629.

Along with access to Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk and Snowmass, the Premier Pass also comes with an uphill pass, unlimited summer gondola access and discounts on ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rentals and meals. Adult and senior Premier Pass holders also receive a complimentary Ikon Base Pass, which gives them unlimited access to 13 ski areas and up to five days of skiing and riding at another 30 destinations throughout the world.





Other options for the upcoming season include the Alpine Pass, which can be used for one or two days a week. The one-day pass goes for $1,049 with the chamber discount through Sept. 16; the two-day pass is $1,469 for chamber members if they buy it by Sept. 16. Non-chamber members pay $1,239 for the one-day pass and $1,819 for the two-day version if they’re bought by the early-bird deadline. Alpine Pass holders also can add more days by paying one-half of the going single-day pass rate.

The Valley Pass also is back, which entitles Roaring Fork Valley area residents to seven days on the hill. The pass runs for $444 if bought by Sept. 16. More days can be added by paying 30% of the going single-day pass rate.

The Uphill Pass, which debuted last season, is back with the same $69 price tag, with $10 going to Mountain Rescue Aspen. The pass allows users to hike or skin up Skico’s lift-served areas during designated hours. Like last year, users will be required to wear their Uphill Passes on their sleeves so they are clearly visible.

Passes are available for purchase at aspensnowmass.com or at Skico’s ticket offices. The Aspen Snowmass app also can be used to expedite the process.

After Sept. 16, Skico will put higher pass prices in place until Dec. 2, when the company will set the final prices for the remainder of the season.

Snowmass and Aspen Mountain are scheduled to open Nov. 24. Aspen Highlands gets going Dec. 10, and Buttermilk’s season starts Dec. 17.

The upcoming season will mark Mike Kaplan’s last one as Skico CEO. He expressed excitement about World Cup skiing coming back to Aspen Mountain in March and the renovation at the base of Buttermilk.

“The anticipation for winter really kicks in when season passes go back on sale,” he said in a statement. “While it can be hard to match the excitement of an anniversary season like last year’s 75th, we look forward to more big things on the horizon this winter, including the return of World Cup racing on Ajax as well as an all-new Buttermilk base area. As I approach my 30th and final season with Aspen Skiing Company, I’m as excited as ever to see what winter brings, and to make the most of my 100 days on the hill.”