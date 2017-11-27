Season goal: Dropping-in Aspen with GoPro like a pro

Each and every ski season I am determined to learn a new skill.

My first season in Aspen was spent learning how to ski and not look like a total gaper, so even if my skiing was sub-par I at least looked the part when walking around town.

After that initial year I have spent the ensuing seasons — for the record, this will be my fifth ski season spent in Aspen-Snowmass — tackling tree trails, navigating bump runs, playing around in the beginner terrain park at Buttermilk and trying to learn trail names on Snowmass so I have some idea of where I am when I ski there.

While I still have plenty to learn, the No. 1 skill on my list that I want to conquer for the 2017-18 ski season is a work-related goal: I want to learn to ski with a GoPro.

I know it doesn't sound hard, basically all you have to do is pick up the GoPro, turn it on, press record and ski down a mountain, but if you're trying to get usable footage for a weekly video series, it's a bit more complicated.

As one of the hosts for The Drop-in, a three-day-a-week video series where myself and co-host Anna Stonehouse showcase what life is like on the mountains, skiing with a GoPro is now in my job description.

Recommended Stories For You

Upon observing others going down the slopes with a GoPro, I had determined that most people fall into one of two categories: either you look like a total dork or you look effortlessly cool and are probably getting footage for a ski film.

So when opening day came around (Aspen Mountain and Snowmass opened for the season on Thanksgiving) I was sent out on the mountain amid all the excitement, GoPro in hand, and the results were shaky at best. Luckily my co-host came through with usable video.

I didn't look dorky or cool. Instead I just looked like I was seriously struggling. I had no idea what to do with my poles and I feel weird skiing without them, it was a constant battle to get the camera pointed in the direction I wanted it to, often I was trying to talk about something in front of me while the camera was pointing down, and I was lost when trying to figure out how close or far away I should be holding it.

I like to think I'm improving, but it's a good thing I've got the whole season in front of me, and if anyone has any tips, I'm open to hearing them.

In the meantime, check out The Drop-In on The Aspen Times website every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and if you see me on the mountain fumbling with poles in one hand and a GoPro in the other feel free to wave, there is a 50-50 chance I might actually capture it on camera.