Search continues for man reported missing in Colorado River at Rifle

Jeremy Trujillo



The search continues for a man who reportedly jumped Friday into the Colorado River from a gated-off pedestrian bridge near Lion’s Park in Rifle.

Rifle Police Chief Deb Funston said Tuesday the search continues for Jeremy Trujillo. The department’s investigations unit, however, is currently following up on possible sightings of Trujillo around town.

“But we have not been able to confirm anything at this point,” Funston said.

Trujillo originally went missing on Friday when he was reported to have jumped from the Rifle bridge. The Rifle Police Department responded to the call sometime mid-morning, Funston said.

A search-and-rescue mission for Trujillo was conducted via flying drone. The river’s rapid current caused by spring runoff created unsafe conditions for a search done by boat, Funston said.





The Rifle Police Department is asking anyone with any potential information on the whereabouts of Trujillo to call 970-665-6500.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com .