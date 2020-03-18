Schools from Aspen to Parachute are shuttered through April 17 because of COVID-19

School district officials from Aspen to Parachute sent a joint news release Wednesday saying schools will be closed until April 17 because of the spread of the coronavirus.

“To align with Governor Jared Polis’ announcement on Monday, March 16, of new restrictions narrowing the minimum standards for public gatherings to slow the advance of the COVID-19 virus, and in coordination with Pitkin County and Garfield County Public Health, all public schools from Parachute to Aspen will be closed through April 17. This includes Garfield County School District 16, Garfield School District No. Re-2, Roaring Fork School District Re-1, Aspen School District, Aspen Community School, Carbondale Community School, Marble Charter School, Ross Montessori, Two Rivers Community School, and Yampah Mountain High School. All public schools are anticipated to resume on April 20 contingent that social isolation orders are lifted,” the news release stated.

Officials also said the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) end-of-the-year assessments, including the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS), will be stopped for the rest of this school year.

“National and state decisions related to the COVID-19 virus are changing daily, even hourly. These plans are subject to change based upon state mandates and/or specific direction from local public health departments,” the release states.

This is a developing story that will be updated.