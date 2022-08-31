School district, Theatre Aspen expand partnership

Aspen School District

Aspen Times file photo

The Aspen School District and Theatre Aspen this week announced an expansion of their partnership to include a performing-arts curriculum for middle and high school students.

The partnership will allow Aspen schools to tap into Theatre Aspen’s local and national talent pool and broaden student theater

opportunities in the classroom — on stage and behind the scenes, according to a news release.

A two-semester, technical-theater course will feature visiting Broadway artists leading specialized seminars in all technical disciplines — from set design to costumes to lighting design and more.

And, beginning in the summer of 2023, paid internships will be offered to students to work side-by-side with theater professionals during the Theatre Aspen’s summer season. The internship program will likely operate beyond the summer season in future years, the release said.

“We appreciate Theatre Aspen’s visionary approach to provide our students with a robust, high-caliber theater program that is not typically available in public schools,” said David Baugh, superintendent of ASD. “We are fortunate to be the recipients of the organization’s community focus and its experienced team. Theatre Aspen continues to raise the bar for performing arts in our valley, and we are certain that our students will benefit from this game-changing arrangement.”





Jed Bernstein, who is producing director of Theatre Aspen, said: “Theatre Aspen is delighted to share our professional resources to develop a truly ‘best in class’ theater program for the school district and our community. We are grateful that David, his board and colleagues have put their faith in our ability to deliver for their students. Our community has high expectations for educational and cultural offerings, and we are honored to partner with the school district on both valued fronts.