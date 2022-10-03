Scholarships to lift Aspen Flight Academy students into the sky

The Aspen Flight Academy held its annual fundraiser on Saturday at the Aspen airport.

Courtesy photo

The Aspen Flight Academy will have $100,000 more for scholarships now, it was announced at the academy’s annual fundraiser at the Aspen airport Saturday.

“We are beyond thrilled to be able to announce this new scholarship program,” said Jonathan Jones, general manager of Atlantic Aviation’s Aspen FBO. “Atlantic Aviation has been a sponsor of the Aspen Flight Academy for years, underwriting all the fuel costs among other expenses. However, to be able to underwrite five scholarships is a way that Atlantic Aviation can impact the lives of five deserving students.”

Mike Pearce, chairman of the board of the Aspen Flight Academy, said: “This is a generous donation from Atlantic Aviation, who has been a great partner and sponsor for Aspen Flight Academy. This will allow an incredible opportunity for students and allows us to grow our program more than we could anticipate.”

A subcommittee of the board of the Aspen Flight Academy will choose the scholarship winners. The committee will look toward inclusivity and diversity when awarding the scholarships, the academy said. Applications will be available on the Aspen Flight Academy website in early October.

Founded in 2014, the Aspen Flight Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and flight-training school dedicated to giving students the opportunity to become certified pilots. Since 2019, they have partnered with the Aspen School District for the “Every Student Flies” program, which aims to give every student the opportunity to experience a flight and learn about aviation careers.