Schendler: Best candidates for clean energy momentum

Shortly, customers of Holy Cross Energy will receive a mail-in ballot for the upcoming board election. Thanks to the current board and staff, over the last 15 years, Holy Cross has undergone an amazing transformation, becoming one of the greenest utilities in the county, with a goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030, and high percentages achieved long before that.

This all occurred while delivering a reliable and affordable power supply. To keep this trend going, I’m urging you to vote for two candidates with proven track records.

Alex DeGolia, in the Western District, has served on the board for the last four years and has helped steward this transition.

Kim Schlaepfer, in the Northern District, has been working in the field of climate action, and in cooperation with Holy Cross, for many years.

Because there are so many candidates running, I’m asking for you to vote for Alex and Kim specifically, even if other candidates support the same goals. That’s because a split election could hand a seat to candidates for which climate and affordable clean energy are lesser priorities.





Auden Schendler

Basalt