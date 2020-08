Saturday morning update: Grizzly Creek Fire 71% contained, moderate activity expected

Forecasted lightning and thunderstorms today could make for moderate activity on the Grizzly Creek Fire, which is now 71% contained.

“With this storm expect erratic outflow wind gusts and lightning that could lead to the potential for active fire behavior,” A Saturday morning update from the Alaska Incident Management Team states. “The pattern of unsettled weather will continue through the weekend with temperatures trending down and good relative humidity recovery in the overnight hours.”

The fire began Aug. 10 and is now 32,448 acres.

The weather system will also bring more precipitation than storms earlier this week, which could result in debris slides in the fire area. The Colorado Department of Transportation in an update Saturday morning said motorists should be prepared for and expect closures and heavy traffic through Glenwood Canyon on Interstate 70.

Crews are working to shore up lines in rugged country, including in the Grizzly and No Name drainages, with more help arriving today, the update states.

“Additional crews are arriving today to improve the contingency lines in the northwest corner of the fire,” the update states.

Air quality is expected to be good today in Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Carbondale, Eagle and Vail.

Road closures remain in effect for Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail Road and areas of the Flat Top Wilderness accessed by those roads, as do many surrounding White River National Forest and BLM roads. Go to http://www.cotrip.org for the most current conditions and closures.

This is a developing story that will be updated.