Saturday Grizzly Creek Fire updates: Fire nears 20,000 acres despite favorable winds

Firefighters watch as a slurry bomber makes a pass near the Grizzly Creek Firee.

Courtesy USFS

FIRE UPDATES Size: 19,440 acres Start Date: Aug. 10 Location: Glenwood Canyon Containment: 0% Resources Hand Crews:15-20 person Helicopters:15 Engines: 26 Water Tenders: 2 Dozers, as well as feller bunchers and other logging equipment Total Personnel: 553 Editor's note: Stats as of 10 a.m. Saturday

The Grizzly Creek fire spread to 19,440 acres overnight and went back under Interstate 70, according to the U.S. Forest Service update Saturday morning.

Favorable winds on Friday helped with maintaining fire lines in the No Name drainage, where the fire stayed low, while containment efforts on the southeast side helped prevent an eastern spread. There are more than 550 personnel working on the wildfire.

“Last night the fire became very active west of Bair Ranch and backed under the I-70,” the USFS update states. “Today’s fire weather will be a repeat of yesterday, hot and dry with moderate winds. Firefighting efforts will include structure protection in the areas of Spring Valley, High Aspen and Lookout Mountain, and continue structure protection efforts in the I-70 corridor from No Name to Shoshone Power Station, Bair Ranch and Dostsero. Dozers will assist crews with line construction.”

Interstate 70 has been closed since the fire started Monday afternoon on the median near the Grizzly Creek rest area. The governor said Friday the best-case scenario would be two to three days, but the road will remain closed for a least a day after the flames are no longer near the interstate, he said.

Independence Pass re-opened late Friday to limited vehicle access, and Colorado Department of Transportation and local law enforcement will be monitoring traffic at gates on both sides of the pass on Highway 82.

On Friday, the fire crossed into Eagle County, but Hanging Lake appears to be spared, officials said.

The winds were favorable (Friday) and fire lines held in No Name drainage as the fire stayed low in the canyon not spreading across the drainage,” the USFS said in its Saturday morning update. “On the southeast side, the fire made several runs, but airtankers and firefighters were able to prevent an eastern spread.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.