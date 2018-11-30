Sardy tree lighting set for Sunday

The 34th annual Sardy House tree lighting event is Sunday night at the historic Victorian house on Main Street across from Paepcke Park.

The hour-long event starts at 6 p.m. and includes carolers, and the high school and middle school bands will play on the front porch of the Sardy House. The lighting of the nearly 100-foot tall fir tree goes on with one of the oldest and tallest trees in Aspen. The house has been undergoing a renovation this past year after being sold in 2016 for $23.2 million.

Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be served.