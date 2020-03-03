Sanders wins Colorado’s presidential primary, AP projects

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his wife Jane, arrive to vote in the Vermont Primary near his home in Burlington, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders has won Colorado’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 67 delegates at stake.

It was Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years, and Sanders’ victory shows how much the Democratic Party can attract independents, still the largest voting bloc in a state that’s moved further left in recent elections.

As of 7:20 p.m., the Colorado Secretary of State’s office had Sanders with 36.32% of the votes with Michael Bloomberg at 23.91% and Joe Biden with 20.28%. Elizabeth Warren had 16.71%.

There were 1,065,187 ballots cast in Colorado (27.45% turnout), the SOS site says.

Colorado held presidential primaries from 1992 to 2000, then dropped them to save money. In 2016, voters approved reinstating primaries after complaining about the caucus system of thousands of precinct meetings to start choosing presidential candidates.

Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the state’s 2016 Democratic caucuses, and he has maintained an enthusiastic base in Colorado ever since.

Donald Trump has won Republican presidential primary in Colorado.

This is a developing story that will be updated.