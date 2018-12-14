S.A.W. in Carbondale hosts Saturday celebration and art sale

The Studio for Arts & Works, also known as S.A.W., will bring in the Christmas season with its “S.A.W.liday” celebration from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 525 Buggy Circle in Carbondale.

The free event will have creative professionals opening their studios and sharing their handmade jewelry, weavings, photography, pottery, prints, sculpture, paintings, living plants, floral arrangements and more.

A silent art auction will be held to raise funds to purchase trees that will be planted along the Rio Grande Trail behind the studio.

Local musician Wes Engram will play guitar, sing and play his bass drum from 4 – 6 p.m.

The Biscuit Truck will be on hand serving food.

For more information on the event or S.A.W. artists, visit sawcarbondale.com