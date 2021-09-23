Ruedi’s low water level renders public boat ramp dock useless
There is still access for those who can handle the mud
The low water level at the Ruedi Reservoir has left the public boat ramp dock in the mud and it will remain out of the water for the rest of the season, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday.
The boat ramp remains open for those willing to launch without a dock, the agency said. The reservoir was at 64% full on Thursday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s website.
“Given the low water levels across the reservoir and the amount of mud on the ramp, we are urging boaters to use extreme caution both when launching and when on the water,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said.
Even though traffic is expected to decline due to the low water conditions, inspections for aquatic nuisance species will continue at the boat ramp through Oct. 31. Inspectors are on duty from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
