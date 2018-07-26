Ruedi Reservoir deaths ruled accidental drownings, coroner finds

The two Carbondale men who died Saturday at Ruedi Reservoir drowned, the Eagle County coroner has ruled and announced Thursday.

The deaths of John Teague, 46, and James "Bret" Varra, 59, were also ruled an accident by Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis. Toxicology reports on the two men have not yet been completed, she said in a statement.

The two friends had tied their boats together Saturday at the lake in the Fryingpan River Valley. Varra began struggling in the water at one point and Teague jumped in to help him, but appeared to run out of energy while swimming back to the boat and both men disappeared underwater, according a woman who was on the boats.

A funeral services for Teague is Saturday at St. Mary's of the Crown Catholic Church in Carbondale. A service for Varra has not been announced.