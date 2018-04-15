Father and two children in critical condition after crash near Aspen Glen

Colorado State Patrol investigators remain on scene for a serious injury rollover crash in the median on Colorado Highway 82 near Aspen Glen, just outside of Carbondale.

According to CSP Trooper Chris Simpson, one vehicle was involved in the crash, which occurred on eastbound 82 about 10:45 a.m. Sunday near mile-marker 9.

The four occupants, one adult male and three juveniles, were all ejected, he said.

The adult and two of the children were reported to be in critical condition, and were being air-lifted to hospitals in the Denver area. The third juvenile suffered minor injuries, Simpson said.

The accident resulted in Highway 82 being closed in both directions initially. Since that time, eastbound lanes have been reopened, and westbound traffic is being diverted around the accident scene on the frontage road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.