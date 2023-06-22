Rolling Stones’ backup singer steps into the spotlight at JAS June Experience

Lisa Fischer, who was a backup singer for the Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, and Luther Vandross for decades, will play in Aspen on Saturday.

Edward Gadjel/Courtesy photo

Lisa Fischer just wants to sing.

Her soulful, powerful voice has accompanied the Rolling Stones, Luther Vandross, Tina Turner, and countless others on the road as a backup — although certainly not just background — singer. On Saturday, she will play at the Wheeler Opera House with Grand Baton, where her own voice will take center stage.

For most artists, being a backup singer is a stepping stone on the path to the ultimate goal of stardom, but for decades, she was satisfied with accompanying other artists.

“I was of the mindset that I’m grateful for whatever the universe provides,” she said. “I would just … follow the path of least resistance when it came down to my career. I just really wanted to sing — that’s the only thing that I knew. And singing background was the way for me.”

Growing up, she had a piano in her home, which her father would play when her grandfather came over.





“It was just beautiful to be able to all come around the piano and sing or just watch him play,” Fischer said. “Music was a part of our language with each other.”

As soon as she realized she could get paid for singing — sometime in her teens — she aspired to pursue a career in music.

“I just sang for the joy of it,” she said. “It made me feel whole, and good, and alive.”

While touring with the Marvelettes, she was invited by Vandross’ choreographer to audition for him. They instantly connected, and Vandross took her under his wing.

“He was just comfortable and funny, and we connected musically, and I just loved his eye for excellence and detail,” Fischer said.

Vandross introduced her to the transformative worlds of shopping and makeup. The first time Vandross took her to get her makeup done, she was shocked to discover the power of personal presentation.

“I turned around, and I’m looking at this person. I’m like, ‘Wow, I know you, but I don’t know who you are,'” she said. “It’s like all of a sudden I felt this power and energy and sense of wonder. I can kind of pick and choose who I want to be with my hair and my makeup done this way. It’s like, ‘Who am I going to be now? How am I going to present to the audience?'”

Because her mother, who was 16 when Fischer was born, was a quiet woman, Fischer said she “wasn’t used to having a voice.” She also had little hope of getting a record deal due to her age since it is uncommon for women in their 30s — as Fischer was — to get signed.

However, Vandross’ encouragement instilled confidence in her, giving her hope she could get signed.

“His belief in me gave me the strength to believe that I could have a record deal,” she said.

With the help and encouragement of Vandross, she began her foray into a solo career in 1991, with her debut album, “So Intense.”

The album’s most popular single, “How Can I Ease the Pain,” earned her a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, as well as a nomination for Best Rhythm & Blues Song. (In a rare tie, Patti LaBelle also won the Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance on a track that Fischer sang backup for).

However, a second record never followed. After requesting to be released from her original record deal with Elektra — during a time of consolidation and shuffling among record companies — to sign with a different label, the second record deal fell through, leaving Fischer empty-handed.

“I felt like I couldn’t count on a record company so much after that particular instance, and so it was like, let me go back to what I know and what I love,” she said.

So she went back to singing backup.

“It felt good supporting artists that I respected and loved the music, and it felt good to tour with a family of people,” she said. “That just felt natural.”

In addition to benefiting from the travel aspect of touring with Mick Jagger, Turner, and Vandross, she picked up on their individual quirks and spirit, as well.

“Mick’s freedom was a wonderful shaping for me,” she said. “Tina’s energy, her presence within a song, it’s like she was singing it like her life depended on it. Luther had that same energy, just always looking at the song as an opportunity to kind of wiggle in it and live in it and share it and not knowing when the next time you’d be able to do that again.”

After spending decades sharing the stage with big acts, Fischer took those lessons and returned to the spotlight in “Twenty Feet From Stardom,” a 2013 film focusing on the contributions of backup singers. After the movie’s release, she was approached about performing on her own again.

Though she initially continued touring with the Rolling Stones after picking her solo career back up, the scheduling conflicts grew unmanageable. Not wanting her booking agents to think she didn’t care about her own career, she made the decision to step back from touring with the Rolling Stones.

“It was a really difficult decision because I felt like it was leaving my family, and I love and adore them, like forever … so that was really very painful and very hard,” Fischer said. “But I knew that if I didn’t make that choice, I may not have the opportunity to make that choice later on.”

Now in her 60s, she is embracing being the star. Instead of the short, powerful bursts of backup singing, she can now use her voice to tell emotional tales through the songs she sings.

“It’s got a longer, beautiful cadence that you can tell a story in, instead of being the quotation marks,” she said.

While she sometimes feels nostalgic for the rush of performing in a stadium, she said she appreciates the love she feels from the audience when she performs.

“I miss it,” she said. “But then again, I’m getting something else that’s self-affirming.”