Rocky Mountain Honor Flight takes four Western Slope veterans to Washington D.C.

A group of Veterans at the Marine Corps Monument in Virginia.

Courtesy Photo

Police with flashing lights will escort four veterans out of Aspen on their way Wednesday to Denver as they prepare to fly to Washington, D.C., with Rocky Mountain Honor Flight.

The Rocky Mountain Honor Flight is a non-profit organization that takes veterans from Colorado so they have the chance to see monuments and memorials dedicated to their service. For most, it is their first time traveling to D.C.

Four veterans, two from Grand Junction and two from Aspen, will travel with Mark Lee, a member of the Aspen Elks Lodge Veterans Committee. Lee is in charge of the Honor Flight for the Western Slope. Once the group arrives in Denver, the four veterans will meet up with over 40 veterans and 24 guardians in Denver, where they fly to the nation’s capital.

“When we get to Baltimore, sometimes there’s over 1,000 people there when we get off the plane, cheering on all the vets,” Lee said.

The veterans will travel with a group of trained volunteer guardians who organize the veterans for travel, arrange the trip to and from Washington, and handle transportation, activities and meals in Washington.





Lee and a group of veterans last traveled to D.C. two years ago. Veterans and guardians will see historic landmarks such as the Vietnam Wall, the Korean War Memorial, the World War II Monument, Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial and the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“Almost all the guys who go on the plane are vets who have never gotten the opportunity to go to the wall,” Lee said.

The police escort will lead the veterans from the Intercept Lot at noon on Oct. 12. The veterans will be in Washington D.C. from Thursday to Saturday.

To reach Audrey Ryan, email her at aryan@aspentimes.com.