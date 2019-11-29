Rockslide closes I-70 westbound near Dumont; delays expected into afternoon

Both lanes of Interstate 70 westbound are closed Friday morning between Beaver Brook and Dumont in Clear Creek County.

Vehicles currently on I-70 westbound lanes in that area are being redirected east, and significant eastbound closures are expected today as well.

The road is closed “due to emergency rock slide cleanup & scaling operations,” the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a 9:30 a.m. update. “No specific estimated completion or reopening time but closure is expected to continue into late afternoon.”

Travelers heading west from Denver should use U.S. Highway 285 to Colorado Highway 9, but can expect delays on this route because of traffic volume. Go to http://www.cotrip.org for the latest road conditions.

With a winter storm with high winds and heavy snow expected to start Friday in the mountains and lasting into Saturday, travel is going to be for the next two days, CDOT warned.

This is a developing story that will be updated.