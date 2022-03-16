Robert Sinko remembered for love of family and fun

Throughout the four-plus decades Robert Sinko lived in Snowmass Village and worked at The Crestwood, he seemed to have some kind of gravitational pull — a combination of charisma and integrity and patience and loyalty and kindness and humor that drew people in and enveloped them in the embrace of a welcoming community.

“His whole way was uninhibited,” said his wife, Kris Sinko. “He was not afraid of being open and vulnerable and fun.”

That much is abundantly clear, based on the outpouring of gratitude from those who knew him — as a friend, a co-worker, a mentor, a leader and as family — that has come in the month since his death on Feb. 11 following a battle with cancer. He was 64.

“So many of us just wanted to be in his orbit,” said Gretchen Gahm, who met Sinko when she started working at The Crestwood in 1984.

Sinko helped cultivate a sense of community at The Crestwood that condo owners and employees alike described time and again in interviews as a “family” who shared the values of working hard and embracing all that the outdoors had to offer.





Sinko grew up in Minnesota and moved to Snowmass Village in 1980 following brief stints in Ogden, Utah, and in Denver; he took a job at The Crestwood that first year and stuck around for the next 42. He started in the maintenance department and worked as a bellman, then front desk and other management roles before becoming general manager in 2002, a position he would hold for two decades. He also served as an active member and leader on the town’s tourism board.

“I think that he inspired the loyalty and the camaraderie and the togetherness that a group of us at that time still feel toward one another today,” said Amy Westrom, who met Sinko while working at The Crestwood in the 1980s.

Sinko invested so much of his heart and his time into his family at home, too: his wife, Kris, whom he married in 1996 — they met when both were working at The Crestwood — and his twin daughters, Danielle and Delaney, now 22.

Kris said Robert would want his legacy to include his love of the outdoors (he was an avid skier, mountain biker, hiker, boater, camper, water skier and all-around recreationalist who frequented the mountains close to home as well as the desert and Lake Powell) and of music and concerts. So, too, has his enthusiasm for fun and his sense of humor left its mark.

Foremost, though, would be his love of his daughters, Kris said.

“He loved being a father, so I think that would be at the top of his list,” she said.

