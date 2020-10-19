Roaring Fork Valley man admits to second armed robbery of local pot shop

Hayden May

Aspen Police Departmart

A Basalt man is facing as many as 20 years in prison after admitting Monday to the armed robbery of a Roaring Fork Valley marijuana dispensary for the second time in five years.

In addition, Hayden May, 26, admitted to burglarizing the same Basalt dispensary — Roots Rx — in February, two weeks before he robbed it at knifepoint.

“I entered the store and I waited until the store was closed,” May told District Judge Chris Seldin of the February burglary. “Then I attempted to break into the store. I fled afterwards when the alarms went off.”

May told Seldin he hid behind a stack of boxes in the building housing the store Feb. 17 until the dispensary was closed in an effort to steal marijuana.

Then on March 1, May, who was one of the pot shop’s regular customers, returned with different intentions.

“I, um, entered the store and asked them to open the cash register,” he told the judge Monday. “And I asked them to remove the cash drawers and I left.”

Seldin asked him if he acted in an intimidating manner.

“Not verbally,” May said. “But I did possess a weapon so I guess, in a sense, yes.”

He admitted he brandished a knife to store employees. Police reports at the time indicate it was a pocketknife and that he stole about $3,300.

“You did do that, Mr. May?” the judge asked. “You’re not just saying you did?”

May admitted he was the perpetrator.

May was already under investigation by Basalt police for the Roots Rx robbery in February when he robbed the store at knifepoint while wearing a ski mask. He was caught soon after when he boarded a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus and a driver, who’d been warned by a dispatcher to be on the lookout for the robber, called police.

As part of a plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office, May pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated robbery using an article that victims thought was a deadly weapon, as well as second-degree burglary with the intent to commit the theft of a controlled substance. Both are felonies and he will be sentenced Dec. 7 to between four and 20 years in prison as part of that deal.

May also pleaded guilty to robbing an Aspen marijuana dispensary, where friends who worked there recognized him, in July 2015. He was sentenced to a total of 464 days in the Pitkin County Jail for that crime. He also was charged with crimes in the St. Louis area, where he fled after the 2015 robbery and it was unclear Monday if he served prison time for those charges.

