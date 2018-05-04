Roaring Fork Valley teens to be charged in ‘crime spree’

Four Roaring Fork Valley teenagers allegedly involved in a "crime spree" last weekend involving three marijuana dispensaries may have broken into other businesses and homes, sources said Friday.

Two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds — identified this week by a Basalt school resource officer — are likely to face charges, including burglary, theft and trespassing, said Tony Hershey, juvenile prosecutor.

While Hershey had not yet seen police reports Friday, he said allegations in the case indicate some or all of the boys also broke into other businesses and private homes in Pitkin and Garfield counties. Hershey said he did not have details of the other alleged burglaries.

The four boys have not yet been officially charged, Hershey said.

On Friday, Carbondale police issued a statement saying all the teens "were involved in the crime spree."

The burglaries and attempted burglaries of the three marijuana dispensaries in Basalt, Holland Hills and Carbondale took place April 28, all within about an hour of each other, law enforcement sources have said. The first was reported at 10:11 p.m., after a brick was thrown through the front window at Roots Rx on Southside Drive in Basalt.

Video from that incident depicted two men wearing what appeared to be pillow cases over their heads entering the building that housed more than one business, a Basalt police sergeant said Sunday. The men tried to open the door to the dispensary, found it locked and left the premises, he said.

At 10:28 p.m., the front window to Aspen Roaring Fork Wellness in Holland Hills was broken, a Pitkin County sheriff's deputy said Sunday. An employee later told deputies the room where marijuana was stored was not breached.

However, Pitkin County Detective Bruce Benjamin said Friday that a large number of ceramic and glass pipes were stolen from that dispensary. Some of those pipes have been recovered by law enforcement, he said.

About 40 minutes later — at 11:09 p.m. Saturday — two males who looked to be between 17 and 22 years old were caught on video surveillance throwing rocks through the front window of Rocky Mountain High Dispensary in Carbondale, according to the Pitkin County deputy and Friday's news release.

Lt. Chris Wurtsmith of the Carbondale Police Department said Friday that items were stolen from that dispensary, though he declined to be specific.

The news release states that Basalt School Resource Officer Thomas Wright was able to identify the four boys. Benjamin declined to say Friday whether any or all of them attend Basalt High School.

Benjamin said he knew of no other burglaries that occurred in Pitkin County.

The cases against the four boys will be consolidated and all will be charged in Garfield County Juvenile Court, Hershey said.

