Roaring Fork Valley boy charged with raping classmate

A Roaring Fork Valley boy was arrested Thursday and charged with raping a school classmate, sources said in a court proceeding held Friday.

District Judge Chris Seldin ordered the boy — who is legally not allowed to be identified publicly because he's a juvenile — to continue to be held at a Colorado Department of Youth Corrections facility in Grand Junction in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Very little information about the incident was available Friday, including where the alleged assault took place, the boy's age, the victim's age, where either lives or the specific school he and the alleged victim attend.

He was arrested by Pitkin County sheriff's deputies Thursday after an investigation and charged with sexual assault by use of force, according to publicly available information at the Pitkin County Combined Courts.

The boy's mother and sister attended a detention hearing Friday afternoon held in Seldin's chambers at the Pitkin County Courthouse. They listened as a Spanish interpreter translated the proceedings. His mother's only comment was that she could not afford the $25,000 bond.

A public defender, who appeared by phone with the boy in Grand Junction, asked Seldin to amend a mandatory protection order forbidding contact with the girl to allow the boy to continue to attend school. She said the two might pass each other in the hallway and she didn't want him to be forbidden from going to school.

The boy has been attending school recently, though he's had a few absences, and plays indoor soccer, the public defender said. She asked the judge to allow him out of detention on a personal recognizance bond.

Seldin, however, said the crime is violent and declined to alter the bond. He also said the boy could attend other schools and allowed the protection order to stand if the boy posts the bond and gets out of custody.

Prosecutor Sarah Oszczakiewicz said in the detention hearing that she didn't yet have much of information about what happened.

"The allegation is one of sexual assault," Oszczakiewicz said.

She did, however, say that the boy didn't have a criminal history.

The boy is scheduled to be transported back to Aspen for another hearing Monday.

