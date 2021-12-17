Roaring Fork Valley artist Carter honored by state arts group

Richard Carter in 2019 at his pop-up gallery in Aspen.

Jeremy Wallace / Aspen Times file photo

Longtime Roaring Fork Valley-based artist and arts leader Richard Carter will be recognized with a lifetime achievement award by the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA), the organization announced this week.

Carter, an esteemed fine artist, co-founder of the Aspen Art Museum and founding board member of the Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW), will receive the CBCA’s John Madden Jr. Leadership Award in a March 15 ceremony in the Seawell Grand Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Carter is among 12 honorees from across Colorado chosen for work in the arts by an independent panel of judges that included TACAW director of programming Kendall Smith.