Roaring Fork Valley artist Carter honored by state arts group
Longtime Roaring Fork Valley-based artist and arts leader Richard Carter will be recognized with a lifetime achievement award by the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA), the organization announced this week.
Carter, an esteemed fine artist, co-founder of the Aspen Art Museum and founding board member of the Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW), will receive the CBCA’s John Madden Jr. Leadership Award in a March 15 ceremony in the Seawell Grand Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
Carter is among 12 honorees from across Colorado chosen for work in the arts by an independent panel of judges that included TACAW director of programming Kendall Smith.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Roaring Fork Valley artist Carter honored by state arts group
The Basalt-based artist has won a lifetime achievement award from the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts.