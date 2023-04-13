Roaring Fork students perform ‘Mamma Mia!’ through Sunday

Students from six Roaring Fork schools have combined to put on a rendition of “Mamma Mia!” this weekend, with shows Friday through Sunday at the Basalt Middle School auditorium.

Basalt, Roaring Fork, Bridges, and Glenwood Springs high schools, as well as Basalt and Carbondale middle schools, will combine their talents this weekend to put on a musical classic. Basalt Middle School is located at 51 School St.

The musical begins at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s performance begins at 2 p.m.

“Mamma Mia!” which is known for its use of ABBA songs throughout the musical, premiered for the first time in 1999 in London.

“We embrace being non-traditional, thinking outside of the box, and being creative to provide Performing Arts Education for middle school and high school students in Basalt and Carbondale, where our schools aren’t able to always have drama and choir programming or classes year-round,” a press release states. “This is a space where students can develop their voice, movement, and acting skills and gain confidence and open up creativity that helps them to flourish in other areas of their lives.”





A play that will allow for middle- and high-school students to come together to work in a variety of different roles, the experience will grant the middle-school students the opportunity to learn and experience the level of production that they can look to expect in the coming years, the release states.

General admission is $15, $10 students and children.