Roaring Fork Schools want input on 2018-2020 calendars

The Roaring Fork Schools are seeking public input for planning the school-year calendars for 2018-19 and 2019-20.

“We started the planning process early to ensure we could have a good process and get feedback from stakeholders,” Superintendent Rob Stein said in a district news release. “The school calendar impacts a lot of people; obviously our students, staff, and families, but it can also impact community members, partners, and even local employers.”

The district sent out the first of two public surveys earlier this month through its parent and community newsletter. Everyone is invited to provide suggestions through this survey, which is available in both English and Spanish.

Input gathered from staff, students, parents, and community members will be considered by the calendar committee as it develops different calendar versions to be reviewed. The committee is composed of teachers and administrators from Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt schools, as well as parent representatives.

In February, specific calendar versions will be shared publicly for feedback before a final recommendation is presented to the board for approval.

“We want to make sure we design our school calendar to best support our students,” Stein said. “And that means we are exploring new calendar frameworks and ideas along with our traditional interests and schedules.

“Specifically, we want to examine and get feedback on an extended-year calendar and a later daily start for teenagers. There is a lot of research that supports both models,” Stein said. “Of course, we need to weigh that against logistical considerations and our stakeholders’ interests.”

A final calendar recommendation will be presented to the Board of Education for approval in March 2018, and a finalized calendar through 2020 will be published in April.