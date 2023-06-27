Roaring Fork schools chief housing awaits August board meeting

Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez says he has done all the course work and taken the test for his superintendent's license but hadn't yet sent in his application.

Courtesy photo

The Roaring Fork School Board this week discussed superintendent housing assistance options in closed session.

Board President Kathryn Kuhlenberg said no further discussions about the subject will take place until the board meets again in August.

A hot topic in recent months following the board’s initial announcement to grant both current and future superintendents $500,000 in housing assistance , a housing task force comprised of district members and staff met five times, ultimately deciding to put three options before the board:

Build

The district proposes to build a small house for the superintendent on district property. It will be around 2,000 square feet, with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The house will be suitable for a family with kids or a single person/couple, and it will meet ADA requirements.





The rent for the house will be determined by the District Housing Committee Guidelines. In the meantime, temporary housing will be provided to meet immediate needs. The rules and lease terms will be in line with the staff housing program, including allowing pets.

The house will be available to superintendents who don’t already have a district house. If the superintendent doesn’t live in the house or doesn’t meet the ownership criteria, it will be offered to other staff members at rental rates set by the board.

Buy

The district would acquire an existing house within the district or from a partnering developer. The house will be suitable for a family or a single person/couple and will comply with ADA regulations. Rent, following the staff housing guidelines, will be supplemented by HOA fees and the superintendent will cover utilities.

The rules and lease terms will be in accordance with the staff housing program. The house will be available to superintendents who don’t own a house provided by the district. If the superintendent doesn’t occupy the house or meet the requirements, it will be offered to other staff members at rental rates determined by the board. The District Housing Committee will align the homeownership guidelines outside the district with superintendent housing.

Equity Investment

Considered the most complex option discussed during the housing task force’s meetings, further exploration is recommended for a housing equity investment program. Factors to be taken into account when considering the equity investment approach include the district’s stake in equity, repayment terms, return on investment, funding limitations, timing, and maintenance standards.